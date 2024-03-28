Sean Hannity Makes Truly Hilarious Blunder — But Where's The Lie?

Sean Hannity made a hilarious blunder during his handoff to fellow Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld on Wednesday night, but many people joked that nothing he said was actually a lie.

“Let not your heart be troubled,” Hannity began. “Greg Gutfeld standing by to put a smile on your hate.”

Hannity quickly added “on your face,” before grimacing at his goof and holding up his pen in frustration.

Considering that both Hannity and Gutfeld have made successful careers out of purposely getting their viewers all worked up over variousconspiracy theories, no one on social media was surprised by the verbal flub.

Many thought he was saying the quiet part out loud.

Why am I not surprised that the word “hate” automatically comes out of Hannity’s mouth when taping his show sign off on #FauxNews ? https://t.co/qrJm5AdCcx — Brian Thompson (@BrianForNJ) March 28, 2024

The quiet part out loud. https://t.co/i2RvGbOMg4 — The REAL MillerFinch (@REALmillerfinch) March 28, 2024

“Put a smile on your hate” sure beats “fair and balanced.” They should use it network wide. — David Willson (@DavidWillson) March 28, 2024

He had it right the first time. — Gregg Murray (@greggmurray) March 28, 2024

