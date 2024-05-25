Seabreeze High School seniors celebrate graduation 2024 at the Ocean Center

Seabreeze High School seniors turned their tassels and celebrated as the Class of 2024 Friday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Seabreeze High School Commencement Exercises at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Friday, May 24, 2024.

Of the 379 graduates, 81 received scholar designations; 199 received industry scholar designations; 11 received the Florida Seal of Biliteracy; and seven earned an associate degree.

Seventeen students are entering the military.

The senior class as a whole earned 32,054 hours of community service and nearly $8.1million in scholarships.

