A scooter rider is in critical condition after a South Beach hit-and-run, police say

A Sunday afternoon hit-and-run in front of Miami Beach police headquarters sent a scooter rider to the hospital and shut down a block of South Beach roadway.

Miami Beach police said a driver struck the scooter rider around 3:30 p.m. and Miami Beach Fire Rescue took him to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The scooter lay on the sidewalk in front of the Chief Rocky Pomerance Plaza during the preliminary investigation as the 1100 block of Washington was closed.

The scooter hit by a driver can be seen on the sidewalk in front of the Miami Beach Police Department headquarters.

Anyone who knows anything about this and wants to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).