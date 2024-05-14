AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down

Adam Selipsky is stepping down from his role as CEO of AWS, Amazon PR has confirmed to TechCrunch.

In a memo shared internally by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and published this morning to Amazon's company blog, Jassy said that AWS sales chief Matt Garman will be promoted to CEO. Garman previously headed AWS' EC2 cloud computing initiative.

"We were fortunate that Adam agreed to step in and lead AWS, and has deftly led the business, while also developing his leadership team," Jassy wrote. "Adam is now going to move onto his next challenge (after taking a well-deserved respite), and Garman will become CEO of AWS, effective June 3."

Selipsky was one of the first VPs Amazon hired at AWS in 2005, and spent 11 years leading AWS sales, marketing and support before leaving to become the CEO of data visualization software Tableau. He returned to AWS in 2021 to lead the organization.