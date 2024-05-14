Scientists say the next La Niña is on its way. What it means for Oklahoma weather

After less than a year of El Niño, scientists are bracing Americans for the onset of the next La Niña phase.

The two opposite weather patterns can lead to changes in weather in the United States and other parts of the world.

Here's what you need to know about La Niña, when it is expected and what the effects could be for Oklahoma.

What is La Niña?

Average sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies (°C) in the Pacific Ocean for the week centered on May 1, 2024. El Nino is predicted to transition to ENSO-Neutral conditions within the next few months.

La Niña is part of the weather phenomenon known as El Niño Southern Oscillation, which is the changing of surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, according to the Farmers Almanac. During El Niño conditions, sea temperatures are unusually warm near the Equator.

La Niña has the opposite effect, with unusually cold waters in the same area. The weather pattern, which means "the little girl" in Spanish, occurs every three to five years and typically lasts between nine to 12 months.

When does the next La Niña start?

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center said there's a 50/50 chance La Niña will develop by August, and a 69% chance of it developing by September.

How does La Niña affect Oklahoma weather?

How La Niña may affect US weather and worsen hurricane season

While El Niño usually causes wetter conditions in Oklahoma and other parts of the South and Southwest, La Niña usually means warmer and drier weather in those same areas. Meanwhile, areas like the northwestern United States will see cooler and wetter conditions.

The last La Niña lasted between 2020 and 2023, a rarity for the usually short-lived phenomenon. It created devastating drought conditions throughout Oklahoma, with one of the worst wheat harvests the state had seen in years.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: La Niña is in, El Niño is out: What upcoming La Niña means for Oklahoma