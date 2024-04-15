Schweppes Ginger Ale recalled after PepsiCo finds sugar-free cans have 'full sugar'

PepsiCo has initiated a voluntary recall for more than 230 cases of sugar- and caffeine-free Schweppes Ginger Ale for containing “full sugar" and being unsafe to drink.

The corporation behind some of America’s favorite soft drinks issued the recall last month for cases of the product shipped to Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Those cases of Schweppes Ginger Ale, which were labeled as “zero sugar,” contained “full sugar product” during an “internal investigation by the firm,” according to a PepsiCo statement.

About 233 cases were impacted by the recall, which contained an estimated 5,592 soda cans.

The status of the recall is “ongoing," but no injuries or deaths have been reported so far. It’s not immediately clear whether the sodas have been pulled from shelves.

PepsiCo has not returned USA TODAY's request for comment.

Schweppes Ginger Ale sell-by date, universal product code

You should dispose of this product immediately, especially if you are diabetic or trying to manage your blood sugar.

There are some key pieces of information, like the sell by-date and universal product code, that might help you figure out whether the case or cases of Schweppes Ginger Ale were the ones recalled by PepsiCo. Here they are to help you figure out if your soda is safe:

Product: Schweppes ZERO SUGAR GINGER ALE CAFFEINE FREE

UPC: 0 78000 02965 9

Code information: May 20 24 MAY20240520VS02164 - MAY20240550VS02164

Recall number: F-1120-2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: PepsiCo recall: Sugar-free Schweppes Ginger Ale had 'full sugar'