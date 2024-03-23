Schuitema appointed to interim term as prosecuting attorney for Emmet County

PETOSKEY — On Friday, the Honorable Jennifer E. Deegan, 57th Circuit Court Judge, announced the appointment of Michael Schuitema as prosecuting attorney for Emmet County.

The appointment was made following the retirement of James Linderman on Feb. 29. The appointment is for the balance of the current term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2024. Schuitema is the current chief assistant prosecuting attorney.

“I am pleased to appoint Michael Schuitema as the prosecuting attorney,” said Deegan in a statement. “He is well respected both in the legal community and within Emmet County. He is a dedicated prosecutor and will bring his years of experience to his new position. I am confident that he will serve our citizens well.”

Schuitema graduated from Calvin University in 2004 with degrees in business and political science. He attended law school at the University of Virginia. After graduation, he spent two years as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Lakeland, Florida area.

After returning to Michigan, Schuitema worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Huron County and Kent County. He then worked at the State Inspector General’s Office of the Department of Health and Human Services as a Medicaid fraud investigator.

Schuitema moved to Petoskey in 2016 to work in the Emmet County Prosecutor’s office. He held the position of chief assistant prosecuting attorney from October 2019 to December 2021. He took an 18-month sabbatical in Guatemala while his wife worked for a Christian ministry serving juvenile prison inmates. Upon his return in June 2023, he was re-appointed as chief assistant.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of Emmet County as prosecutor,” said Schuitema in a press release. “I feel fortunate to live and raise a family in such a wonderful community and beautiful area. With the help of all the talented and committed people working at the Prosecutor’s Office, I will work hard to keep our county the safe and welcoming place we all love to call home.”

Schuitema lives in Petoskey with his wife, Andrea, and their 10-year-old daughter, Dylan, and 7-year-old son, Arlo.

He is set to be sworn in to office on April 5.

