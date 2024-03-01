Emmet County prosecuting attorney retires after 40 years of service

PETOSKEY — After decades of service at the Emmet County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, current prosecuting attorney Jim Linderman has announced his retirement.

Linderman said he first thought about becoming an attorney as a junior in high school. Originally from Harbor Springs, he received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Minnesota and an MBA in finance from Indiana University.

Linderman has almost always worked in a position serving people, including as a paramedic and a fireman in between stints at the attorney’s office.

“I've enjoyed it from the standpoint that it's the community where I grew up,” Linderman said. “It was a great place when I grew up here, and I hope it stays that way.”

He first started working at the prosecuting attorney’s office in 1975, and was in and out of different roles — including in appointments, legal service and serving as chief assistant prosecutor — before first being elected to the prosecuting attorney position in 2004.

Jim Linderman's last day as the Emmet County Prosecuting Attorney was Feb. 29, 2024.

Linderman said when he was working in civil law, someone told him that there were some people who never looked back once they got into prosecution.

“Well, I was one of them,” he said. “I never thought that I would be a prosecutor when I graduated law school. But once the allure of the position grabbed me, I couldn't get away from it.”

He’s been reelected by Emmet County voters every four years, with the last election he won being in November 2020.

"It's a good feeling, because sometimes you don't know. You can get isolated sometimes from the general feeling of what's going on in the community," Linderman said. "But, by virtue of the fact that you do get elected, it reaffirms the fact that, apparently, people have enough faith in you to vote for you again, and that's good."

His last day in office was Feb. 29.

“It's weird. It's kind of a bittersweet thing,” Linderman said. “You know it’s time, but yet it's hard to give up everything you’ve known ... but it’s good.”

Emmet County Prosecutor James Linderman.

In his decades of service for Emmet County, Linderman said it's not an easy place to work, but he’s proud to try to get people the justice they deserve.

“The real sad thing about it is when you get in the system, there are no winners," Linderman said. "It's very difficult to make somebody hopeful when they have had a crime committed against them, or whatever it might be.”

However, Linderman said, he does truly believe in the criminal justice system and he is happy to have been a part of it.

Throughout his time at the office, he’s seen “horrific” crimes committed over the years, and he said “nothing surprises me anymore.” Linderman said the hope was to avoid feeling desensitized and jaded, but still being able to step back and make sure his judgement was never clouded.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

While his time as the Emmet County Prosecuting Attorney is coming to a close, Linderman’s not leaving Northern Michigan anytime soon.

“I grew up here, I’m not leaving,” he said.

Looking ahead to retirement, Linderman said he has plans to keep up with his hobbies, whether that means he’s working on his old Toyota Land Cruiser, going hiking, fishing or hunting.

After Linderman leaves the role, the next prosecuting attorney who will finish his term will be determined by an appointment from the circuit judge.

— Contact reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Emmet County prosecuting attorney retires after 40 years of service