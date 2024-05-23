School districts to offer free summer meals

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Various school districts across the city will be offering free summer meals for children and teens up to age 18 at no cost.

Some participating school districts include Widefield School District 3, Colorado Springs District 11, Falcon School District 49, Harrison School District 2, and Fountain-Fort Carson District 8.

Summer Meals for Kids provides nutritious food to eligible students in the summer months when they are not in school. Summer EBT’s availability depends on the school district and hours.

Participating districts:

Widefield School District 3: Pinello Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, and Widefield Parks and Recreation Breakfast is offered from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, May 28, and ending Friday, Aug. 2. There will be no meal service on Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, July 4. All meals must be enjoyed on-site. Menus can be found here.

Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 Aragon Elementary, Fountain Middle School, Patriot Elementary School Breakfast will be offered from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All schools will begin to offer meal service on Monday, June 10. Aragon Elementary will conclude summer meals on Wednesday, July 3 while Fountain Middle and Patriot Elementary will serve meals until Friday, June 12. All meals are required to be eaten in the cafeteria.

Falcon School District 49 Ridgeview Elementary School Cafeteria Breakfast will be served from &;45 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. starting on Monday, June 3 through Thursday, June 30. All meals must be eaten in the cafeteria. Menus can be found at D49.

Harrison School District 2 Monterey Elementary, Stratton Meadows Elementary School, Sand Creek Internationa; School and Pikes Peak Family Success Center Breakfast will be served at both Monterey and Stratton Meadows Elementary from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch at Monterey will be served from 11 a.m. to noon, while Stratton Meadows will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sand Creek International School will serve breakfast from 8:10 a.m. to 9 a.m.., lunch at 11 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. School will begin serving meals on Monday, June 3 to Thursday, June 20. Pikes Peak Family Success Center will serve meals from Monday, June 3 to Friday, July 26. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Colorado Springs District 11 East Library, Keller Elementary School, Junior Academy Small Wonders, Doherty High School, Grant Elementary, Carvery Elementary, McCoy/Little John Child Care Center, Jackson Elementary, Coronado High School, Palmer Park, Nikola Tesla Education Opportunity Center, Henry Elementary, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Round Up, Taylor Elementary, Junior Academy, Bristol Elementary, Palmer High School, Memorial 2 Park, Hillside Community Center, Roosevelt Edison Chapter School, A1 Mobile Home Park, Rogers Elementary School, Camel Community Center, Meadows Mobile Home Park, Deerfield Hills Community Center, Canterbury Mobile Home Park and Centennial Elementary. Times and dates vary per site, for more information, the USDA website has more information.



The site finder linked above has more information on where and when sites will be open. USDA Summer Meals are available in some rural areas as SUN Meals To-Go.

Families seeking food assistance can contact the USDA National Hunger Hotline Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (6479) for English or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (6273) for Spanish.

