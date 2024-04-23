School districts work to change future start times to comply with new Florida law by 2026

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — School districts across Florida are working to change their future start times in order to comply with a new Florida law in time for the 2026 academic year.

By July 1, 2026, school districts must start middle school classes after 8 a.m. and high school classes must not start before 8:30 a.m.

The change in start times for high school and middle school students will likely impact start times for elementary schools.

Polk County held a town hall Monday night to discuss potential changes due to the law. Parents were invited to share their opinions regarding possible changes.

“I don’t think it’s going to be successful,” said Norma Tutt, the mother of a Davenport student. “I don’t think it’s going to change anything.”

Tutt said the changes aren’t going to prepare students for adult life.

“It’s not going to do anything but give them more time to stay awake,” she said.

Polk County

Current start times:

Elementary: 7:45 a.m. — 8:15 a.m.

Middle: 9 a.m. — 9:15 a.m.

High: 7 a.m.

Hillsborough County

Already implemented changes in the 2018-19 school year that comply with the law.

Elementary: 7:40 a.m.

Middle: 9:30 a.m.

High: 8:30 a.m.

Pinellas County

The school board has already began having discussions about the new law, but has not made a decision on new start times. Current times:

Elementary: 9:40 a.m.

Middle: 8:30 a.m. — 9:15 a.m.

High: 7:10 a.m. — 7:35 a.m.

Exceptional education centers: 10 a.m.

Pasco County

Start times currently vary greatly depending on the school. Current times:

Elementary (academy): 7:10 a.m.

Elementary: 8:10 a.m.

Middle: Starting at 7:10 a.m.

High: Starting at 7:06 a.m.

Sarasota County

The school district doesn’t plan to implement any schedule changes until the 2026 school year. Discussions have not yet been held, but are expected to take place in 2025. Current times vary by school and are posted on each school’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.