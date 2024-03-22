School bus with over 40 people rolls over in Bastrop County; Austin-Travis County EMS responding

A bus with more than 40 people inside rolled over in western Bastrop County off Texas 21 on Friday afternoon, killing at least two people, including a child, according to law enforcement.

The crash involved a concrete truck and a school bus, law enforcement said. Thirty-two people have been taken to the hospital, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said.

EMS said in a post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that its medics are responding to the scene at 2751 W. Texas 21 near the intersection at Caldwell Road. The crash occurred near Mustang Ridge, with EMS being called to the crash shortly after 2:15 p.m.

EMS said it is deploying its ambulance bus, which can transport over 40 people at once, along with five regular ambulances and other resources to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: School bus with more than 40 people crashes in Bastrop County, Texas