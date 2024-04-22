School bus driver charged with DUI after crashing outside school, Georgia district says

A Georgia school bus driver was on drugs when she crashed into another vehicle while dozens of students were on board, state troopers said.

The 52-year-old was charged with DUI and following too closely in the April 18 incident on Georgia State Route 30 in Effingham County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The accident happened outside South Effingham High School in Guyton, WJCL reported, citing the Effingham County School District. Troopers said the driver was following too closely before she hit the back of an SUV.

Witnesses recalled the driver “swerving and slurring her words” before the wreck, according to WSAV.

There were 48 students on the bus at the time, including one child who said they were in pain, according to authorities. No serious injuries were reported.

“The safety of our students during transportation is of paramount importance to the Effingham County School District,” Superintendent Yancy Ford told WJCL. “We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and will continue to implement measures to safeguard our students during their commute to and from school.”

The driver no longer works for the district, Ford said, according to the station.

She was taken to jail and released after posting a $1,960 bond, online records show.

Effingham County is about a 30-mile drive northwest from Savannah.

GloRilla refused breathalyzer in DUI arrest, cops say. Is that allowed in Georgia?

Accused drunk driver flees law for 15 years overseas — until trip to Florida, cops say

School bus driver, a sex offender, molested 7-year-old, suit says. District owes $3.1M