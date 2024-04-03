School Board incumbents defeated and other Marshfield election results

MARSHFIELD − Marshfield-area voters headed to the polls Tuesday to select candidates for a variety of elected positions across the city and county.

There were contested races for three seats on the Marshfield City Council, one seat on the Wood County Board and three seats on the Marshfield School Board.

Here are the results of those races.

Marshfield City Council, District 1

Incumbent Michael J. Feirer will continue serving in the District 1 seat on the Marshfield City Council after defeating challenger Gina Morrell by a margin of only six votes.

Marshfield City Council members serve two-year terms. Five of the council's seats were up for election this spring.

Michael Feirer: 109 (51.4%)

Gina Morrell: 103 (48.6%)

Marshfield City Council, District 3

Natasha Tompkins

Incumbent Natasha Tompkins will continue serving in the District 3 seat on the Marshfield City Council after defeating challenger Mathew Samson. Tompkins, 50, is a family nurse practitioner with a bachelor’s degree in biology from Wheaton College in Illinois. Tompkins also holds a master’s degree in nursing from Vanderbilt University and a master’s degree in Christian studies from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School.

Natasha Tompkins: 411 (62.2%)

Mathew Samson: 250 (37.8%)

Marshfield City Council District 7

Brian Giles

Incumbent Brian Giles will continue serving in the District 7 seat on the Marshfield City Council after defeating challenger Tim Moen. Giles, 49, works in technical services at Nelson Jameson and attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and UW-Marshfield/Wood County. He has served for one year as the District 7 representative on the City Council.

Brian Giles: 289 (56.6%)

Tim Moen: 222 (43.4%)

Marshfield School Board

Challengers Karen Ott, Steven Kizer and Nicole Forst defeated incumbents Frances Bohon and S.A.M. Steiner and challenger Richard Kranz for three seats on the Marshfield School Board.

School Board members serve three-year terms. The board consists of seven members. Current School Board member Karen Shulman did not seek reelection.

Karen Ott

Ott, 59, is a retired English teacher with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and a master’s degree in teaching English from UW-Stevens Point. She was a teacher in the district for 32 years.

Steven Kizer

Kizer, 47, is a cardiovascular technologist in Marshfield’s Cardiac Cath Lab, holds a degree in respiratory therapy and has continued education to become a registered cardiovascular invasive specialist. He has also served as a non-commissioned officer and leader of Marines.

Nicole Forst

Forst, 41, is an IT project manager and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in psychology. Forst has children in the school district and volunteers in classrooms and has run events with the parent-teacher organization.

Karen Ott: 4,058 (22.6%)

Steven Kizer: 3,493 (19.5%)

Nicole Forst: 2,967 (16.5%)

Frances Bohon: 2,678 (14.9%)

Richard Kranz: 2,478 (13.8%)

S.A.M. Steiner: 2,283 (12.7%)

Wood County Board, District 1

Wayne Schulz

Wayne Schulz won the District 1 seat on the Wood County Board, defeating incumbent Dave LaFontaine.

Schulz, 63, graduated from Spencer High School and worked at the Beatrice cheese factory in Marshfield. Schulz worked at the Marshfield Police Department as a dispatcher before serving as a deputy at the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. After 20 years as a deputy, Schulz became an investigator sergeant for the north end of Wood County and investigated structure fires throughout the county.

Wood County Board members serve a two-year term. All 19 County Board seats were up for election this spring.

Wayne Schulz: 639 (59.3%)

Dave LaFontaine: 439 (40.7%)

