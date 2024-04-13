Scholz reaffirms solidarity with Ukraine in phone call with Zelensky

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) takes part in a press conference alongside President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Scholz has reaffirmed Germany's solidarity with Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reaffirmed Germany's solidarity with Ukraine in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Scholz discussed ways of further strengthening Ukraine's air defence with Zelensky, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Saturday. The Ministry of Defence had previously announced that Germany would supply Ukraine with a further Patriot air defence system.

Scholz and Zelensky had agreed that further efforts by partners were necessary, Hebestreit said. "The federal chancellor pledged that Germany would actively support Switzerland's initiative for a high-level international peace conference and would work towards the broadest possible global participation," the press release stated.

Switzerland is planning a high-level international peace conference on Ukraine in June, but Russia will not be attending.

Scholz and Zelensky also discussed preparations for the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Berlin in June and agreed to continue working together to achieve substantial results, Hebestreit said.