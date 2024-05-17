SCDOT pauses safety operation trimming trees in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Trees and tree limbs are being trimmed along Francis Marion Road as a safety operation, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The operation was initiated after several limbs fell into the roadway, including a recent incident where a vehicle was struck by a large limb while driving, SCDOT said in a statement.

“While safety is our number one priority, we recognize that the natural beauty of our state is important and these trees are valuable to many of our community members,” SCDOT said. “At this time, the work has been paused to allow the agency an opportunity to provide additional public information about the project and we encourage community members to stay tuned to our website for updates when work on the project resumes.”

