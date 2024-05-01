Scattered severe threat Tuesday

Apr. 30—6:45 p.m. — A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas, including Buchanan County, until 11 p.m.

Other counties in the area under tornado watch include Andrew, DeKalb, Holt, Doniphan, Atchison, Gentry, Worth, Nodaway.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southwestern Worth County, northwestern Gentry County and Nodaway County until 7:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. — The tornado warning issued for northern Holt County expired at 6 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southern Atchison County, northern Holt County and southwestern Nodaway County until 6:45 p.m.

The Storm Tracker weather team will continue to monitor the severe weather threat and keep you informed.

A scattered threat for severe weather is expected to develop across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas this evening. Here's the latest on the timing and potential hazards of the approaching threat:

HAZARDS: Damaging winds, sizable hail, isolated tornadoes

TIMING: 6 to 11 p.m. Tuesday

THREAT LEVEL: 3 (of 5)

Storms are expected to develop north and west of the St. Joseph area around 6 p.m. before tracking southeast across Northwest Missouri through the 9 p.m. hour. Thunderstorms will shift east of the Interstate 35 corridor by 11 p.m., bringing an end to the severe threat locally.

Be sure and remain weather aware through the course of Tuesday evening and have a reliable way to receive warnings should they be issued. Stay tuned to News-Press NOW for the latest weather information.

Jared Shelton can be reached at jared.shelton@newspressnow.com.