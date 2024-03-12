‘This was scary’: New $2.99 Trader Joe’s tote bags causing frenzy at stores

Trader Joe’s new mini tote bags appear to be this spring’s must-have accessory, drawing comparisons to the Stanley Cup tumbler craze on social media.

The limited-edition canvas totes sell for $2.99 and come in four colors -- navy blue, yellow, red, and forest green.

Videos shared on social media showed customers waiting in long lines for the totes to be restocked.

One Trader Joe’s customer captioned a TikTok video, “I got them. Yay!” after waiting patiently in a giant line.

In another video shared on TikTok, a Trader Joe’s shopper who battled a big crowd to get a tote wrote, “This was so scary but I’m aware I’m a part of the problem.”

The totes have become so popular and sought-after that some have been listed for as much as $500 by third-party sellers.

In a statement, Trader Joe’s shared its thoughts on third-party resellers, writing, “The work we do to provide value through offering great quality products at outstanding prices is present in our stores. When we open for business each day, we are focused on our customers—people for whom shopping at Trader Joe’s is a personal matter, finding food and drink (a few other things, too) for their own use and for sharing with family and friends. For this reason, we only sell our products in our physical stores.”

Trader Joe’s has not yet issued a comment on the mini tote craze.

There are 19 Trader Joe’s locations in Massachusetts.

