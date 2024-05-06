SC woman killed, male hospitalized following family dispute, coroner says

A woman was killed and a male was hospitalized Sunday following a family dispute that turned into a shooting, South Carolina officials said.

Diamond Kennedy, a 24-year-old Newberry resident, was the homicide victim, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said in a joint statement released Monday from her office and the Newberry Police Department.

At about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to report of a shooting at the Nance Forest Complex, according to the release. That’s about a mile from the Newberry College campus.

Officers found that Kennedy appeared to have been shot and she died at the scene, officials said. Kennedy was a 2019 graduate of Newberry High School, records show.

A second person involved in the shooting was found there bleeding profusely from the face/mouth area, according to the release. Emergency responders took that person to Newberry County Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, officials said. Further information on his condition was not available.

Officials said that the shooting stemmed from a family dispute, but did not provide any information about the dispute or how it escalated.

Information on the shooter was not available, and no arrests have been reported by police. There was no word if the shooting was considered self defense.

Officials did say “there was no immediate danger to the public,” because the shooting was domestic violence related. The shooting continues to be investigated by police, the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 803-321-1010, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.