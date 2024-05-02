SC teen runs to front desk of motel to ask for help after being assaulted. What we know

A teenager ran to the front desk of a hotel to escape an alleged sexual assault by a 45-year-old Aynor man, according to an Horry County Police report.

Dale Andrews was arrested and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center on April 29 for alleged crimes in July. He has been charged with third degree criminal sexual misconduct and unlawful conduct toward a child. He remains in jail with a bail of $10,000.

The teenager worked with Andrews mowing lawns. They usually had a third person with them, the police report said. On July 1, Andrews and the teenager showed up alone. The victim said Andrews had given him a THC gummy and the pair left work, driving to Marion County.

The victim told Andrews that he wasn’t feeling like himself and later said he was slipping in and out of consciousness, the police report stated. Andrews then allegedly touched the victim in a sexual manner multiple times over his clothes before driving to a motel in Latta.

Once at the motel, the victim ran to the front desk and asked for help. The Latta police showed up and arrested Andrews.

The police reports did not explain why Andrews was arrested in Marion County in July but brought to Horry County in April.