SC gets new evacuation zones as 2024 hurricane season nears. Here’s what has changed

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) unveiled new evacuation zones for the state last Thursday.

Emergency management officials joined Governor Henry McMaster in North Charleston on Thursday morning to share the changes, which mark the first major change to the state’s official evacuation zones in several years.

Hurricane season starts June 1.

The updated evacuation zones were designed to better reflect the state’s potential hazards and population distribution, according to emergency management officials.

The new zones regard factors such as storm surge risk, flood susceptibility and evacuation routes to ensure more accurate and effective evacuation orders, officials state.

These zones include enhanced accuracy, expanded coverage, clear communication and community engagement.

The updated 2024 evacuation zones can be found online at https://hurricane.sc/know-your-zone.

South Carolina’s evacuation zones are categorized by ‘A’ through ‘F’ categories with areas shown in red designated as the highest risk.