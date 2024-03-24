What we saw and heard the day New Jersey left Camden behind

CAMDEN — Just after noon on Thursday, surrounded by wind-whipped spectators and clear blue skies, the Battleship New Jersey, a focal point of the local waterfront since 2001, made its highly anticipated departure from Camden with a celebratory send-off.

Hours later, the floating museum "made great time," finishing the first leg of its journey at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal just after 3:15 p.m., said Marshall Spevak, CEO of the museum and memorial, shaving time off of its original anticipated arrival between 4 and 6 p.m.

The New Jersey's voyage began as four tugboats pulled the massive vessel into the Delaware River to the sounds of a large crowd's cheers and the waving of many an American flag.

Spectators jammed against the cool, metal railings at the front of the ship's pier, trying to get the best view and photos as the 887-foot vessel was rotated to head downstream. People stood on benches to get a higher angle, and parents held their children, bundled in layers against the cold.

Holden (left) and Derek Weikel (right) watch the Battleship New Jersey depart Camden.

"Bye bye New Jersey Battleship," said Holden Weikel, clutching his miniature figurine of the ship while his father, Derek Weikel, lifted him up for a better view.

Strong winds and music from the Camden Creative Arts High School Band drowned out any creaking of the ship during her departure, but the crowd's eager excitement, coming in ebbs and flows of cheers and silence, was palpable in the frigid air.

On the other side of the railing, passengers watched from the river aboard two cruise ships — the Rendezvous and Spirit of Philadelphia — that trailed the "Big J's" security perimeter.

Just a short time earlier, one of the battleship's saluting guns fired rounds that awed the crowd of some 2,000 people, and two New Jersey State Police helicopters conducted a flyover on the waterfront, forcing viewers to turn their gaze upward toward the top of the towering ship. The smell of gunpowder filled the air, and the eager audience of battleship trustees, military and navy veterans, and naval history fanatics filled the pier with eager chatter.

Away from the packed pier and Camden waterfront walkway, onlookers turned out to various viewing spots along the battleship's trek to Paulsboro, taking off from school and work.

People poured out along her route, gathering at Gloucester City's Freedom Pier, Red Bank Battlefield in National Park and Eagle Point in West Deptford.

Bringing back the 'Navy days'

Earlier in the morning, the museum's gift shop quickly drew a crowd, with veterans and others huddling to escape the nipping cold.

The temperature was just above the freezing point, and a chilling wind blew along the waterfront. But the crowd's energy was warm with excitement and a camaraderie unique to the countless veterans that were in attendance.

John Quinesso, a 98-year-old Navy veteran of World War II, described the day's events and the turnout as "wonderful."

The Vineland man didn't serve on the battleship but became a tour guide in 2001 to "get back on the water."

Seeing fellow vets and volunteers on Thursday "brings back the Navy days," he said.

John 'Johnny Q' Quinesso, a 98-year-old Navy veteran, sits in the gift shop at the Battleship New Jersey on Thursday, March 21.

Norman Bloomfield, a 90-year-old Navy veteran, carried decades-old photographs depicting his history with the "Black Dragon," another nickname for the battleship.

Bloomfield came to Camden in the early 2000s to work on the ship's restoration. Being back on the pier, he said, "brought back memories," as he removed his yellow gloves to shuffle through the pictures, blue ink detailing the date and location on the back of each.

90-year-old Norman Bloomfield shares photographs of his time working on the battleship's restoration project.

The battleship's 'Bon Voyage'

As the gates opened at 10 a.m., volunteers distributed American flags and programs to people already carrying blankets, cameras and Navy memorabilia.

And when bugler Nan LaCorte played the National Anthem, the only other sounds to be heard were the winds whipping the battleship's flags and the whirring blades of distant helicopters.

Spevak described the historic ship as a “tapestry of 45,000 sailors and Marines" during his opening remarks.

He also drew laughter by describing the ship as "another in a long line of truly great Jersey girls” who doesn't pump her own gas.

Over 400 people, bundled in layers and military paraphernalia, were gathered on the pier, but many more had amassed back along the waterfront walkway.

Other guests of note, like New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen, U.S. Rep Donald Norcross and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin all delivered speeches, which they'd joked about shortening due to the uncomfortable weather.

Sparking laughter from attentive audience members with each address as the minutes to departure ticked down, each person at the podium crafted a love letter to the ship, to Camden and to the nation's servicemen and women, past and present.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Bringing back 'the Navy days': Why crowds flocked to see off USS NJ