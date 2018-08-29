Saudi-led coalition denounces U.N. report on Yemen as inaccurate

RIYADH (Reuters) - The coalition of Arab states fighting against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis denounced as inaccurate a report by U.N. human rights expert that said air strikes by the alliance had caused heavy civilian casualties and some may amount to war crimes.

"The report did not mention the Iranian role in the continuation of the war in Yemen... and its continued support for the Houthis despite the clear evidence which the coalition provided to international mechanisms," said a statement published by the Saudi state news agency.

The coalition said it would provide a "comprehensive and detailed legal response" at a later time.

