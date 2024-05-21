Saturday stabbing brings assault charge

May 20—A man faces an assault charge following a Saturday night stabbing.

Mark Deng, 46, St. Joseph, is being held on a $10,000 bond in the Buchanan County Jail for second-degree assault.

Deng allegedly entered a residence in the 200 block of north Eighth Street late Saturday carrying a large hunting knife in a sheath and began throwing items around, according to a probable cause statement. When one occupant of the apartment tried to leave, Deng followed him, leading the man to ask another person to call police.

That second person stepped between Deng and the person fleeing, beginning an argument between him and Deng that escalated into a physical altercation. Deng then pulled the knife and stabbed the second man in the chest, according to court documents.

The victim was taken to Mosaic Life Care for treatment. Police later found a knife matching the one used in the stabbing under a kitchen sink in Deng's apartment, the probable cause document said.

Deng is set to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21.