Satellite images show Russia no longer using Crimean bridge to supply troops in Ukraine

Russia is relying far more on overland routes in annexed eastern Ukraine to supply its military than on Crimea’s Kerch Bridge, which Ukraine has repeatedly targeted since the war began, new satellite images show.

The bridge, which Russia built after annexing Crimea in 2014, is seeing almost “zero traffic” and may therefore no longer represent an effective military target for Ukraine’s ammunition-strapped troops, according to analysts at Molfar, Ukraine’s biggest private open-source intelligence, or OSINT, agency.

Satellite images taken by Maxar, which have been analysed by Molfar and shared with The Independent, show that almost no military freight trains have plied the bridge’s rail line in over three months.

In that period just a single Russian freight train carrying around 55 fuel cars was seen crossing the bridge on 29 February.

There was no movement involving Russian military assets on the bridge at all in March or April, according to Molfar. The OSINT agency, based in Dnipro in Ukraine, used a combination of Maxar’s images, railcar counts and cargo identification for its analysis.

Freight train with fuel tanks was spotted on the bridge on 29 February this year. Train length is 820 metres, approximate number of cars is 55. The presence or absence of military equipment could not be confirmed (Molfar)

Russia’s use of the bridge has gone down significantly since Ukraine attacked it with explosive sea drones on 17 July 2023 and blew up a section of the roadway and the rail line, the analysis noted.

After the attack, which killed a couple and injured their daughter, Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky called the Kerch Bridge a “legitimate military target”, claiming that, by connecting Russia to Crimea, it was “bringing war, not peace” and had to be neutralised.

"This is the route used to feed the war with ammunition and this is being done on a daily basis,” he said. “And it militarises the Crimean peninsula.”

Ukraine had earlier attacked the bridge, which spans 19km, by detonating an explosives-laden truck on it. That attack in October 2022 killed four people. In August last year, Kyiv fired three missiles aimed at bringing down the bridge but they were intercepted by Russia.

Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia (AFP via Getty Images)

The closure of the bridge at the beginning of this year mirrors the aftermath of last year’s attack, with satellite images showing there was no major train movement on it in July or August. Prior to the 17 July attack, Russia was operating more than 40 trains carrying weapons across the bridge every day, according to Vasyl Maliuk, head of Ukraine’s security service.

Movement of a locomotive on the Kerch bridge detected on 10 July last year, a few weeks before the Ukrainian drone strike (Molfar)

No traffic movement detected on the Kerch bridge connecting Crimea and Russia on 22 August 2023, almost a month after the attack took place (Molfar)

Traffic is now down to just four passenger trains and a single general goods freight train a day, said Mr Maliuk.

Satellite images show railway rolling stock moving from Crimea to Russia as eight passenger cars are spotted at the Kerch railway station (Molfar)

The decision to stop using the Kerch Bridge to resupply Russian forces has corresponded with a surge in freight traffic via Taman in the Rostov region, Molfar CEO Artem Starosiek told The Independent.

Kyiv should now focus its attentions on Melitopol, Berdyansk and Mariupol, where Russia is laying new rail lines to connect these occupied Ukrainian regions with Crimea and mainland Russia, Mr Starosiek said.

The new rail line, which runs from Melitopol city’s Akimivka and extends to Berdyansk and Mariupol before reaching Rostov in Russia, will likely be used by Russian forces for a new offensive widely expected to begin this summer.

The line, which includes 63km of new track and around 140km of track that has been restored, was tested with its first freight train in March, Molfar said. It will likely be completed by the end of the year, with the full network connecting more areas of the annexed Donetsk region.

Mr Starosiek suggested Ukraine could benefit by targeting these overland routes rather than wasting its resources on the Crimean bridge. “It is these paths that are currently a more serious threat than the non-working railway path of the Crimean bridge,” he said.

“Western aid should also be supplied in the manner where it can cover Ukraine’s need to target these active Russian ammunition hotspots,” he added.