Satellite Beach woman killed in two-car collision, Florida Highway Patrol reports

A 77-year-old Satellite Beach woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon along U.S. 1 in north Melbourne, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Creek Lane, and briefly led to the shutdown of the southbound lanes of U.S. 1, just north of the Pineda Causeway.

FHP investigators said a 2013 Subaru Outback was leaving a parking lot at U.S. 1 and Otter Creek when a Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on U.S. 1. The Subaru pulled into the path of the Altima, FHP reported.

The Subaru’s driver was taken to Viera Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The Altima’s driver suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

