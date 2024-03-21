Satanists set to give opening prayer for Ottawa County Board

OTTAWA COUNTY — Satan is re-entering the chat.

Satanists in West Michigan are rejoicing after the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners granted their request to give an invocation for an upcoming meeting April 23.

"The Satanic Temple-West Michigan is proud to announce that our ministry has been selected to give an opening invocation at the Ottawa County Commission," Bendr Bones, an ordained minister of the Satanic Temple of West Michigan, announced on social media.

"We are excited to represent our growing community by taking part in the tradition of invocation," he wrote in a Reddit post.

Bones first approached the board in May 2023 when commissioners voted to make Ottawa a “Constitutional County."

The Satanic Temple-West Michigan will give an opening invocation before the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners on April 23.

The meeting, which dragged on for nearly eight hours, culminated in the Ottawa Impact controlling majority passing a largely nonbinding declaration that encourages local law officers like the sheriff and county prosecutor not to enforce state and federal laws they deem unconstitutional.

"I want to thank the county board and the Ottawa Impact organization for their declaration of intent to uphold the values enshrined in our constitution," Bones told the board in May. "Our constitutional rights are our most cherished assets as United States citizens, and even more so as Satanists. The First Amendment states that Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion, nor restrict the free exercise thereof.”

Ottawa Impact, a far-right fundamentalist group created in 2021 by “parents' rights advocates” Joe Moss and Sylvia Rhodea, captured a majority of the 11-member county board in August 2022.

The group and its members have been vocal about battling against what they view as “leftist” or “Marxist” ideologies in government, including diversity, equity and inclusion; promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community in schools; and health mandates issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many in the public gallery seemed bemused by Bones’ statements last year.

“There was a feeling of shock and awe,” Bones told The Sentinel in June. “I think, overall, a lot of people were very confused about what was happening. People aren't used to hearing that Satan has entered the chat.”

What is The Satanic Temple?

The name can be misleading, so it’s important to note Bones' organization isn't about literal devil worshiping.

Instead, it uses Satanic imagery to promote egalitarianism, social justice, and the separation of church and state, supporting its mission "to encourage benevolence and empathy [among all people]," according to the national group’s website.

“We are advocates for critical thinking, pluralism, compassion, empathy, conforming our beliefs to scientific understanding, the struggle for justice — a lot of altruistic kind of ideals are wrapped into all of that,” Bones said.

The TST does not believe in a supernatural Satan; instead, it employs the literary Satan as a metaphor to “promote pragmatic skepticism, rational reciprocity, personal autonomy and curiosity.” The group uses the concept and symbol of Satan to represent "the eternal rebel" against arbitrary authority and social norms.

The TST has utilized satire, theatrical ploys, humor and legal action in its public campaigns to generate attention and “prompt people to re-evaluate fears and perceptions” and to “highlight religious hypocrisy and encroachment on religious freedom.”

Testing the First Amendment

Bones, in his public comment, said he would be counting on Ottawa County’s — and Ottawa Impact’s — commitment to speech and religious freedoms when his group eventually requests to provide a future invocation at a board meeting.

“I am pleased that by swearing this oath to uphold these freedoms, it opens the door to make Ottawa County a place where Satanism will grow and thrive. As a sign of support, the Satanic Temple of West Michigan would like to begin the process of becoming involved with opening prayers at these meetings,” Bones said.

The board is already embroiled in a religious discrimination lawsuit from Rev. Jared Cramer, of Grand Haven's St. John’s Episcopal Church, for long denying him the opportunity to provide an invocation.

Cramer filed his federal lawsuit in October 2023, claiming Board Chair Moss was using his position to “endorse a particular set of religious beliefs and exclude a particular set of religious beliefs.”

In response to the lawsuit, the board created an invocation policy, which states any religious leader or individual who wishes to be added to the speakers list must make a formal request, in writing, to the commissioner who represents the district in which they reside.

The requests are then forwarded to a county-employed coordinator who curates a schedule; all requests are treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bendr Bones, an ordained minister with the Satanic Temple, poses for a portrait Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Centennial Park in Holland.

Bones confirmed Wednesday, March 20, that he won't personally be delivering the invocation, and that Rev. Luis Cypher, Minister of Satan, made the request for the organization on March 6.

Cypher said he received a response to his written request on March 11, where coordinator Cindy Driesenga informed him of the tentative date of April 23.

"We have not made any statements yet on which of our ministers will be participating in this," Bones wrote via email. "I will be present at the meeting though."

Cramer has since given an invocation after filing his lawsuit. In his prayer Feb. 13, Cramer directly referenced previous actions of the board, including changing the motto and closing the county's Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“God, in particular I pray for those who have been and continue to be impacted by decisions of this board,” Cramer said. “I pray for families in households that are struggling because of reduced resources in the health department, especially those who will be more food insecure, those who will struggle to get the mental health support they need.

“I pray for people of color in our country, who, when they saw our motto of ‘Where You Belong’ taken away, along with our Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, began to wonder once more if Ottawa County can still be a home for them, if they still belong in a place where freedom does not ring for everyone.”

He also prayed for members of the LGBTQ+ community “whose attempts to understand who they are have been maligned” and “increasingly don’t feel safe, much less welcome,” in the community.

“Above all, loving God, I pray that decency, love and justice would once more come to the forefront of how our county operates, how we treat one another and how those in power allocate resources and talk about vulnerable and marginalized groups,” he said. “I know we can do better, God, if we open our hearts to your love and let that love transform us into agents of your healing.”

As Cramer delivered his comments, Commissioner Roger Belknap displayed a sign reading "SaveTheChildren.com," a reference to the documentary “The War on Children” created by prominent right-wing activists Robby and Landon Starbuck.

Cramer has since amended his complaint against the board, arguing Belknap's actions undercut the county's own stated defense that commissioners didn't take issue with Cramer or his beliefs.

