Sarasota County may raise residents' fees for trash collection as it switches providers

Sarasota County has contracted Waste Pro and FCC Environmental to begin waste collection services in 2025.

As Sarasota County plans to switch to new providers for garbage collection in 2025, officials are preparing residents for changes, which could include fee increases.

The county’s 20-year partnership with its previous provider, Waste Management, will end. Waste Pro of Florida and FCC Environmental Services have signed four-year contracts, beginning on March 31, 2025 for collection services.

“Service for residents living in unincorporated Sarasota County and businesses operating in unincorporated Sarasota County will be included in the changes,” according to a county press release. “However, those living or operating in the cities of Sarasota, Venice, North Port or the Town of Longboat Key will not be affected by the new hauler contracts.”

The two providers will split services across two districts of unincorporated Sarasota County. Waste Pro will cover the North District, which encompasses the area north of State Road 72 and east of Midnight Pass Road. FCC Environmental will cover the South District, which covers coastal areas and extends into eastern Sarasota County.

The county will pay FCC Environmental Services $7.1 million over a four-year contract; Waste Pro will receive $5.8 million over the same timeframe, according to county records.

The county still distinguishes waste collection by property use – with Class I for single-family homes and multiplexes up to 9 units and Class II for apartment and condominium buildings, as well as mobile homes. However, the county will hold a public hearing on May 7 to determine whether to amend the ordinance that properties with curbside garbage pickup would be Class I and properties with central collection services – such as a Dumpster – would be Class II.

Sarasota County considers higher garbage fees

The County Commission will decide whether to impose proposed service fee hikes at a May 7 meeting. For Class I households, the increase would be $2.53 a month, or $30.36 a year. For Class II households, it would be an increase of $2.14 a month, or $25.68 a year.

In a memo to the county administrator, Solid Waste Director Brian Usher wrote that an evaluation by his department found that the current rates would not cover the projected requirements over the next five years – which increased 24% over current rates since the new collection firms were contracted.

The evaluation said some of the primary reasons for the rate recommendations were the “increase in cost associated with the franchise collection contract” and an increase in improvement programs.

Sarasota County Solid Waste Communications and Outreach Coordinator Wendi Crisp said that while the providers will be different, much of the solid waste collection process will remain the same.

Sarasota County to get choice of garbage receptacles

One new addition is that Sarasota County residents will be able to choose their own new garbage receptacle.

“It’s very similar to the recycling service currently in place where residents will be provided with a cart for their garbage,” Crisp said. “And then the trucks have the robotic arms that we’ll be doing the collection.”

When its contract with Waste Management ended, the county decided to hold a competitive bid process and created a market assessment that received more than 1,700 responses from residents and stakeholders.

“Those responses were used as the team went through the solicitation process for the new contracts, trying to make sure the services that were secured matched up with what the community was using and what their needs are,” Crisp said.

At the end of the year, each household will be given one free garbage cart, with the opportunity to choose its size. Any additional carts will cost additional fees.

The county will also offer a “bulk pickup” service for larger loads – such as furniture and appliances. Residents will have four free pickups a year after they schedule with their provider.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Changing garbage collection may raise fees for Sarasota County residents