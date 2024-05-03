Saraland residents deal with brown water in pipes

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a problem for weeks for residents of Saraland—turning on your faucets to see discolored water.

WKRG News 5 investigated and asked why this is happening and how long residents can expect it.

Saraland resident Amanda Bergeron is one of many facing this problem, and it’s making her weary about the water that comes out of her pipes.

“I haven’t washed any laundry yet, but as far as cooking and drinking water, we’re using bottled water right now,” she explained.

She shared pictures with News 5 of how brown her bathtub water looked when her daughter wanted to take a bath Wednesday night.

She took pictures of what she saw, and she was immediately disgusted, but she said this is a recurring issue.

“Usually around once a month we get that,” Bergeron said. “Recently, it was last week it was yellow. Last night it was brown. Once it clears up, then it smells like it’s got chlorine in it. And the water has sludge in the top of it.”

Bergeron’s water has cleared as of Thursday, but she isn’t sure if it is safe to drink or consume.

Other residents who are in the same place as Bergeron took their concerns to tonight’s Saraland Water and Sewer Board meeting where the discolored water was a main topic of concern.

“You owe me a refund!” one customer exclaimed. “And everybody else dealing with this a refund because the service you provided is unacceptable. The product is bulls**t, and it’s garbage, and we need it fixed.”

“It’s a shame that we have to go out and buy water to cook with or drink or make coffee or whatever else,” another customer said to the board. “And we still get charged for the water bill, you know, and when we live on a fixed income, I just think it’s ridiculous.”

An engineer with the Saraland Water and Sewer Board explained that the reason for the discolored water is from flushing out and testing the fire hydrants in the city.

In a written statement, the board’s attorney explains that the testing is required by the Insurance Services Audit.

The Saraland Water and Sewer Board of Directors have been informed of recent concerns by their customers regarding water discoloration. This discoloration was recently caused by a system wide high pressure hydrant testing required by the Insurance Services Office audit, which takes place every five years and establishes a system rating that is used by insurance companies to determine insurance premiums for all Saraland residents. Water provided by Saraland Water and Sewer meets ADEM standards for drinking water. If your water is discolored, please consider allowing your faucets to run until the water clears. Hydrant testing is expected to be complete by the end of next week. If you experience discolored water after this time, please call the Saraland Water and Sewer office at (251) 675-5126. The Saraland Water and Sewer Board of Directors meets on the first and third Thursday of every month at 5:30 pm at 233 Shelton Beach Road, Saraland, AL 36571. The Saraland Water and Sewer Service Board of Directors and staff are dedicated to transparency, accountability, and the well-being of our residents. Your trust in our commitment to delivering safe and reliable drinking water is of utmost importance to us. The Saraland Water and Sewer Board of Directors

However, the engineer continued to explain that all 700 hydrants in the city were being tested at the same time, which is highly unusual.

“I don’t anticipate that will ever happen again,” he said. “He’s told you he’s never seen this in his 28 years. So I do believe that the current situation for most you folks is related to the systemwide flushing.”

Members of the board continue to say that the problem with water should be resolved within the next week, but Bergeron is not too optimistic.

“It always has a really strong smell to it and a funny taste of the water,” she said.

Below is the consumer confidence report for Saraland Water and Sewer Board.

Saraland-2023-CCRDownload

