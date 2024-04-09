Santa Rosa schools will dismiss early Wednesday due to threat of severe weather

The Santa Rosa School District will follow an early release schedule on Wednesday due to threat of enhanced severe weather, according to a statement from Santa Rosa County District Schools. All Community Schools Latchkey/After-School Programs and all extracurricular activities, to include practices, games and events, have been canceled.

"Per the National Weather Service, our area is under the threat of an enhanced severe weather event. This weather event has the potential to include an abundance of rain (between 6-8 inches), destructive wind gusts up to 55 mph quarter size hail, and tornadoes beginning between 2-4pm through midnight," the statement said.

"It is anticipated that schools will be in session on Thursday, April 11, 2024," the statement concluded. "Families are encouraged to stay connected through local media outlets, county emergency management, district social media, and SchoolStatus Connect for additional information. "

Escambia County Public Schools have canceled school and extracurricular activities on Wednesday due to concerns of weather.

