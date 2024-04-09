Pensacola will see strong thunderstorms Wednesday, potential for flooding, tornadoes

Severe weather is on tap for the Pensacola region on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting strong storms Wednesday with strong winds and the potential for tornadoes and heavy rain that could lead to flooding. The Pensacola region is in an "enhanced" risk of severe weather, which is level 3 of 5.

The weather service office in Mobile, Alabama, said that rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible across the entire region, but some areas could see up to 6 inches.

Severe thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday and confidence continues to increase. Destructive wind gusts of 80 mph and strong tornadoes (EF-2+) are possible. Keep up with the latest forecast and stay weather aware! pic.twitter.com/SWfjKQyoVK — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) April 9, 2024

The weather service said areas of flash flood are possible that will flood roads requiring them to be closed.

Showers and thunderstorms will spread through the area beginning Wednesday morning through Wednesday night.

The Pensacola area could see the strongest storms between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The storms could have wind gusts of up to 80 mph, tornadoes as strong as EF-2, and up to quarter-sized hail.

The Gulf Islands National Seashore has closed the Fort Pickens area ahead of the severe weather. Anyone staying at the Fort Pickens campground must leave by 2 p.m. Tuesday, and all reservations are canceled until further notice.

The National Park Service said that the weather forecast at the beach called for winds to pick up Tuesday evening of 22 to 28 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph and surf as high as 10 feet from Wednesday into Thursday mid-morning.

Park staff will review conditions on Thursday and make announcements via the park's social media accounts.

