Santa Rosa man receives life sentence for attempting to murder wife with scissors

(KRON) — A Santa Rosa man, Adrian Cervantes-Alvarez, 38, received a life sentence for attempting to murder his wife with a pair of grooming scissors, Santa Rosa District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said on Friday.

“The victim showed amazing courage in holding Mr. Cervantez-Alvarez accountable. This was an extremely violent act committed by a man with a history of extremely violent criminal conduct,” Rodriguez said.

The incident happened on August 4, 2020.

While they were both seated in a car, Cervantes-Alvarez violently attacked the mother of his children, allegedly stabbing her with a pair of grooming scissors up to seven times, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Carvantez-Alvarez stabbed his wife while his children were present in the car and only stopped when a neighbor intervened.

After the neighbor intervened, Cervantez-Alvarez then fled the scene, prosecutors said.

Cervantes-Alvarez was sentenced on Monday and was convicted of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and injuring a co-parent.

The jury also found that he “clearly” suffered two prior convictions under California’s Three Strikes law, Rodriguez said.

Cervantez-Alvarez qualified for a life sentence under the Three Strikes Law, and the judge imposed the maximum sentence possible.

