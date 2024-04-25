Santa Fe holding job fair Saturday for parks, transit positions

Apr. 24—The city of Santa Fe will be holding a rapid hire event Saturday morning for positions in the Parks and Open Space Division and Transit Division, the two agencies that have struggled with the highest vacancy rates in recent years.

The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon at the transit administration office, 2931 Rufina St., and is being held in partnership with New Mexico Workforce Connection, the state's online job services and employment resources portal.

City management will be on site to screen applicants and conduct interviews, according to a news release.

Interested applicants must bring a driver's license and a diploma or transcripts as proof of education. No commercial driver's license is required to apply for the driver positions.

Full-time positions available in the Parks and Open Space Division include park maintenance workers, golf course mechanic and equipment operators, the news release said. Drivers, heavy equipment mechanics and equipment service workers are needed in the Transit Division.