Sand sculptor to show off 22-ton project as North Myrtle Beach celebrates 40th anniversary of ‘the shag’

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A sand sculptor from Florida was in North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday for Thursday’s 40th anniversary of “the shag.”

The shag was adopted as South Carolina’s official state dance in 1984.

You can see sculptor Dean Arscott’s design during Thursday’s celebration at the Horse-Shoe in North Myrtle Beach. He said the project used more than 22 tons of sand.

North Myrtle Beach celebrates 40-year anniversary of the shag dance being named South Carolina’s official state dance

“The sculpture behind me is about 22 to 25 tons, which is basically one dump truck,” Arscott said. “And for a professional sand sculptor like myself, it’s a fairly normal day at the office.”

The event will start Thursday at 12:30 p.m. “Destination North Myrtle Beach” will give away free 40th anniversary pens to its first 1,000 visitors.

* * *

Tomika Jackson joined News13 in April 2024 as a multimedia journalist. She started her journalism career in 2000 with previous stops at WALB TV10, CBS47 & WTOC11 in Savannah, Georgia. Tomika is a Georgia native and Valdosta State University graduate. Follow Tomika on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram. You can read more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.