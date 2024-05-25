San Jose man arrested on suspicion of killing his mother

(KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly killed his mother, the San Jose Police Department said. Roger Le, 34, was taken into custody at his home.

SJPD responded to the house on the 200 block of Shadow Dance Drive at about 10:47 a.m. for the report of “a suspicious circumstance.” Officers arrived to find Le’s mother unconscious and not breathing.

A police investigation pointed to Le as the suspect and he was arrested and booked into jail. SJPD says he will be charged with murder.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the killing. The identity of the victim was withheld as her family is being notified.

The City of San Jose has now had 14 homicides in 2024.

