San Joaquin County certifies results for March election. Who's heading to November?

The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters certified the March 5 primary election results on Tuesday, making the vote count official.

The primary election drew 34.9% voter turnout from San Joaquin County's 368,210 registered voters. A total of 113,858 people chose to vote by mail, 79 people took advantage of in-person early voting prior to Election Day, and 14,555 people voted in-person on Election Day.

The registrar's office counted 128,492 ballots in four weeks. County supervisors will adopt a resolution accepting the certified statement and result of the votes cast at the regular board meeting on April 9, and the Secretary of State will certify results on April 12.

"I want to thank every individual who contributed to the success of the election, from the 1,222 poll workers to (registrar of voters) staff to every voter who made their voices heard,” Registrar of Voters Olivia Hale said. “We put in place multiple measures to ensure every vote was counted accurately and on time. At the end of this election, I can confidently say to every resident that San Joaquin County has once again conducted a transparent and thorough election.”

Locally, Supervisor Tom Patti had 34.30% of the vote for a total of 13,834 votes in the Stockton mayor race. He'll face off against educator Christina Fugazi, who had 22.62% of the vote for a total of 9,123 votes, in November.

Stockton City Council candidate Waqar Rizvi talks with supporters at Jerry McNerney's election watch party at Valley brew in Stockton for the 2024 California Primary Election on Mar. 5, 2024.

In the Stockton City Council District 2 race, health care worker Mariela Ponce and county technology manager Waqar Rizvi are advancing to the general election. Ponce, a political newcomer, finished in the top spot with 1,767 votes, 38.05%, while Rizvi narrowly defeated former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva with 1,146 votes, 24.68%.

Businesswoman Gina Valadez-Bracamonte and college educator Mario Enriquez will vie for the Stockton City Council District 4 seat. Valadez-Bracamonte ranked the highest in the primary, with 2,784 votes, 33.21%. Enriquez trailed closely behind with 2,573 votes, 30.69%.

Businessman Jason Lee led the Stockton City Council District 6 race with 2,093 votes, 41.69%. Vice Mayor Kimberly Warmsley followed with 1,530 votes, 30.48%.

County supervisor District 1 candidate Lilliana Udang, left, checks out election results on a laptop computer with San Joaquin County Democratic Central Committee chair Manuel Zapata at Jerry McNerney's election watch party at Valley brew in Stockton for the 2024 California Primary Election on Mar. 5, 2024.

At the county level, voters will choose between firefighter Mario Gardea and Senate District Director Liliana Udang for the District 1 seat on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. Gardea had 5,774 votes, 41.96%, while Udang had 2,585 votes, 18.79%.

In District 3, Lathrop Mayor Sonny Dhaliwal and farmer Steve Debrum and will head to the November runoff. Dhaliwal had 11,579 votes, 44.41%, while Debrum had 10,452 votes, 40.09%.

District 5 Supervisor Robert Rickman will keep his seat on the board of supervisors after winning the election outright. He received 14,950 votes, 55.21%, defeating his closest challenger, Tracy Mayor Nancy Young, who had 7,975 votes, 29.45%.

At the state level, former Tracy council member Rhodesia Ransom (D) and activist Denise Aguilar Mendez (R) are running in the general election for California State Assembly District 13. In the primary, Ransom had 20,639 votes, 42.4%, while Mendez had 17,653 votes, 36.2%.

State senatorial candidate Jerry McNerney talks with supporters at an election watch party at Valley Brew in Stockton for the 2024 California Primary Election on Mar. 5, 2024.

Clements resident Jim Shoemaker (R) and former Congressman Jerry McNerney (D) will face off in the race for California State Senate Seat 5 this fall. Shoemaker had 47,552 votes, 41.7%, in the primary. McNerney had 39,120 votes, 34.3%.

And Democratic Rep. Josh Harder is seeking reelection in California's 9th Congressional District, with Republican Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln challenging him for his seat. Harder had 44,976 votes, 52.7%, while Lincoln had 24,312 votes, 28.5%, beating out three other Republican challengers.

The certified election results can be viewed on the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voter's website.

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @byhannahworkman. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters certifies election results