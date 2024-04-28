San Diego woman sentenced for selling fentanyl that killed a man

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A San Diego woman was sentenced in federal court Friday to more than a decade in prison for selling fentanyl that led to the death of a man.

Megan Rae Bowman, 25, of San Diego, was sentenced in federal court to nearly 12 years in prison for providing the fentanyl that resulted in the 2022 death of 35-year-old Michael Raymond Kuch, of Ramona, the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California announced.

Bowman pleaded guilty in November 2023, admitting she sold Kuch a gram of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

According to court documents, Bowman and Kuch met at a motel in Old Town on December 3, 2022, to complete the deal.

Kuch was found dead of an overdose in his trailer at 10:54 a.m. on December 5, after consuming the fentanyl he purchased from Bowman.

According to the government’s sentencing memo, which quoted a victim impact statement from his family, Kuch was described as a father to a baby boy who shared deep bonds with his family members. His San Diego friends called him “Boston Mike” because of his Gloucester, Massachusetts accent. He liked to work on car stereos and the interior designs of cars in his free time.

“Dealers are well aware the fentanyl they are selling is a ticking time bomb with a blast radius inflicting injury across our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath. “Today our system held another dealer accountable for her role in spreading this deadly poison.”

“The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is committed to investigating suspected Fentanyl overdose cases throughout the County of San Diego,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Katra of the Narcotics and Gang Division. “We are dedicated to identifying and holding accountable those responsible for supplying the deadly Fentanyl. We will continue to collaborate with our Federal, State, local and legislative partners to accomplish this mission.”

“The senseless death in this case is one that has impacted not just his family but the San Diego community,” said Christopher A. Davis, Acting Special Agent in Charge for HSI San Diego. “The investigation of this case was one of detailed and thorough work by HSI’s FAST team and partnered agencies. The defendant now must live with knowing she is responsible for taking a life while sitting in prison. This should be a lesson to drug dealers that prison may be your future.”

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam Gordon and Shivanjali Sewak.

Homeland Security, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and San Diego Imperial Valley High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (SDI HIDTA) assisted in the case.

