Samsung’s Galaxy A35 midrange smartphone is officially available in the US

The Samsung Galaxy A35 smartphone is officially available for US customers. We knew it was coming to the US , but we didn't know when. The phone starts at $400 and is available in two colors. It’s already been available in the UK since March.

The Galaxy A35 is squarely a midrange device, so don’t go expecting flagship features. However, this is still a capable smartphone with plenty of bang for your buck. Samsung’s A-series devices tend to be among our favorite low-cost smartphones . This model boasts a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, just like its cousin the Galaxy A55. The Galaxy A35 also features the company’s Vision Booster software, which automatically adjusts the screen’s tone to suit different ambient lighting conditions.

It also includes Samsung’s proprietary Knox Vault technology, which originally debuted with the Galaxy S21 . This is a separate memory device within the phone for storing sensitive data like blockchain keys, biometric information and authentication credentials. The A35 and the A55 are the first midrange devices in Samsung’s lineup to get this tech.

Android Police has reported that the A35 features a modest Exynos 1380 processor, with an option for 6GB or 8GB of RAM. As for storage, there’s a 128GB model and a 256GB model, with no microSD card slot for additional room.

It includes three rear cameras. There’s a 50MP main camera and a 5MP macro lens, with a relatively pedestrian 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front includes a 13MP camera for selfies and the like. There’s also optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS) to offset camera shake.

Again, these phones start at $400 and are hitting store shelves right now. They come in two colors with, with names like “Awesome Navy" and "Awesome Lilac." Not sure something can induce awe just by saying so, but whatever.