SAMFA names new executive director

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts has appointed a new executive director after searching for half a year.

The new executive director is Josefa González Mariscal, an arts and culture career professional who carries experience in several museum and arts administration roles. She has held leadership positions at the Appraisers Association of America in New York and the Houston contemporary arts organization Diverse Works, served as deputy director of interpretation at the Bullock Texas State History Museum and was appointed executive director of the National Hispanic Cultural Center by the New Mexico governor.

González Mariscal holds a bachelor’s degree in art history, a graduate certificate in fine and decorative arts appraising from NYU, and a master’s in public service and administration in nonprofit management from Texas A&M University.

“On behalf of SAMFA’s Board of Trustees, we are overjoyed to welcome Josefa as our new Executive Director,” SAMFA Board Chair Heidi Brooks said. ” Her background and experience are exactly what we need at this time. We are thrilled about our future with her.”

The search for a new executive director began after Howard Taylor, former president and CEO of the museum, retired from the position on Aug. 1, 2023, following 38 years of service. Though the role would be briefly filled by Alex Freeman — Taylor’s replacement who formally took on the mantle ahead of time in January 2023 — it would be empty by the end of August after the museum announced Freeman’s departure.

SAMFA Curator Laura Huckaby stepped in as interim director after Freeman left, where she would serve for six months while the museum searched for its next head. She assisted the SAMFA Board’s search efforts during this time while also juggling the museum’s regular activities and the renovation of the building’s roof and interior.

“I couldn’t be happier that we have appointed Josefa to lead our organization into the future,” Huckaby said. “I believe she is a perfect fit for us, and the staff and I look forward to welcoming her to the team! I am honored to have served the museum as interim director these past six months, but I am grateful to be able to focus my attention once more on the collections and exhibits.”

González Mariscal will assume her role of executive director on March 18.

“Standing on the past leadership legacy, I am honored to lead the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts,” González Mariscal said. “I look forward to fulfilling its vision of enhancing the quality of life of the Concho Valley communities by facilitating engaging art exhibitions and educational programming.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.