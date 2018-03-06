Sam Nunberg: 'I'm not having a meltdown'



Sam Nunberg says he’s mad as hell and he’s not going to take it anymore. Special counsel Robert Mueller may have other ideas.

The former senior campaign aide to President Trump launched a bizarre media blitz Monday in response to a subpoena from Mueller seeking Nunberg’s appearance before a grand jury and records of years of correspondence with people associated with Trump. Nunberg spent several hours giving a series of fiery interviews that left observers questioning his mental state and sobriety. The unconventional press tour culminated in an expletive-filled phone conversation with Yahoo News in which Nunberg addressed his critics and explained what drove him to air his grievances.

“What my point is, is that I’m sick of this s***,” Nunberg said.

Nunberg could be an important witness in Mueller’s investigation. He was one of Trump’s first campaign staffers, having been an associate of longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone. Stone is a central figure in the allegations of collusion with Russia because of his interactions with WikiLeaks, which published emails that hackers linked to Russian intelligence stolen from Trump’s Democratic rivals.

Nunberg kicked things off with a Washington Post interview in which he disclosed that he’d been served with a subpoena and that he did not intend to comply. Nunberg subsequently repeated that assertion in interviews with outlets including CNN, MSNBC, the website Vox, and a local New York City news channel.

Yahoo News reached Nunberg as he sped through Manhattan in a taxi after leaving CNN’s studios.

“Have you ever seen anything like this?” Nunberg asked.

Nunberg entered Trump’s orbit in 2010, when Stone was mounting one of his infamous political stunts — managing a quixotic gubernatorial bid that had a pro-pot, pro-prostitution platform. In a 2016 interview with Yahoo News, Stone said Nunberg, who was 30 at the time, approached him with some ideas for the campaign.

“He comes on a bit strong, as you know,” Stone said of Nunberg. “I mean, within a week of my meeting him he was going around telling people I was his mentor. He’s got chutzpah, as they say.”

Nunberg stuck with Stone, and when Trump launched his presidential campaign in June 2015, Nunberg was one of the top advisers on a skeleton crew. He helped write many of Trump’s early speeches, strategy memos and tweets. He claims that he and Stone came up with Trump’s signature policy proposal — the wall on America’s southern border.

In his conversation with Yahoo News on Monday evening, Nunberg suggested his media blitz was inspired by Stone and Trump’s smashmouth style of politics.

“Like, how ballsy is this?” Nunberg asked. “This is like Donald Trump Roger Stone. Right?”

Much of the call with Nunberg consisted of him seeking reassurance about his performance in interviews but not pausing to listen to responses.

“Notice how I go on TV and say, ‘I hate Trump?’”

Nunberg and Trump have had a tumultuous relationship. The ex-aide was hired and fired by Trump multiple times before the election. In early 2014, he was ousted after encouraging Trump to cooperate with a BuzzFeed article that proved highly critical of the real estate mogul. He rejoined Trump’s circle and was dismissed again shortly after Trump formally began his campaign in 2015, when Business Insider uncovered a series of racially charged Facebook posts Nunberg had written. In July 2016, Trump sued him for $10 million, alleging that Nunberg had violated a confidentiality agreement. Nunberg claimed that the lawsuit was settled “amicably.”

During his conversation with Yahoo News, Nunberg brought up comments he had made about White House press secretary Sarah Sanders in one of his many Monday media appearances.

“Do you like how I said that she should shut her fat mouth?”

Yahoo News reached out to Sanders for reaction to Nunberg’s comments. Sanders and other White House staff members did not respond to our request.