Salvation Army's new Center of Hope holds grand opening, but still seeks employees

The Salvation Army's new Center of Hope has space for 17 veterans, 16 women and three two-bedroom apartments for families

The Salvation Army's new Center of Hope on Murray Street held its grand opening Wednesday, but it isn't quite ready to take in clients.

Majors Bill and Brenda Shafer arrived in Alexandria last June to take charge of the facility and get it open. Brenda Shafter said there still work to be done at the facility, so clients won't begin using it until the first week of July.

Shafer said security systems still need to be installed, as well as laptops. Signs are being made now, too. But she said what really is holding things up is the need for more employees.

The center still needs to hire a social service director, a veterans affairs coordinator and two part-time monitors for weekends. Anyone interested in applying for those positions should search through the Indeed.com website.

"So there is a void," Shafer said. "How do you move into this building without the employees. That's our number one."

The center not only will be able to house homeless men, women and families, but it also has a dining hall, chapel, computer lounge, laundry facilities, meeting rooms and storage areas. According to a news release, the center has 17 beds for veterans, 16 beds in a separate wing for women and three two-bedroom apartments for families.

The center also needs help to add a playground and, in late summer, plans to work with the Food Bank of Central Louisiana to add a garden.

"So we have it all here now. We're gonna have it all," she said. "We just need help getting it to the community that we need employees."

Major Brenda Shafer speaks with people who came to the grand opening and dedication of the Salvation Army's new Center of Hope, which will provide housing for homeless men, women and families.

The old location on Beauregard Street, which only provided services for men, will go up for sale, Shafer said. If it does sell, proceeds will be put into the new center.

"We definitely need to sell the building," she said.

She said it has a new kitchen and equipment inside, calling it a "beautiful facility if someone wants to fix it up."

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Looking for work? New Salvation Army Center of Hope seeks employees