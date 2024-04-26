'Everybody's judge': Loren Lampert formally sworn in as newest 9th JDC judge

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Loren Lampert adjusts his robe with the help of his wife, Lisa Lampert, on Wednesday morning during his investiture.

Newly elected 9th Judicial District Court Judge Loren Lampert was formally sworn in Wednesday morning, telling a packed courtroom in downtown Alexandria that it was "humbling" to see everyone who turned out for his investiture.

Lampert actually was sworn in about a week ago and already has been presiding over cases in Division D, the juvenile division. He won a March 23 special election to serve the remaining term of Judge John Davidson, who retired.

He was presented a gavel by Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, his commission by Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer and his robe by Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell.

His family, including his 1-month-old grandson Archie who was born the week of the election, stood beside him as his wife, Lisa Lampert, placed his robe on.

Lampert addressed the crowd, which filled the gallery and spilled into the hallway, telling him the moment wasn't just the culmination of a political campaign but of a life.

"A life of mistakes, a life of joy, a life of learning," he said, thanking his wife with a catch in his voice. "You don't know how many times I've walked in and said, hey, I'm about to take this other job. It's gonna require me to work longer, and I'm gonna get less money. And she says, go for it."

Election results: Loren Lampert wins 9th Judicial District Court judgeship

Divine providence: Lampert grateful for opportunities as he moves on

He thanked those who supported him during his campaign and those who didn't for whatever reason, calling their choice fair and good. But he promised to work for all Rapides citizens.

"I intend to be everybody's judge," said Lampert.

He spoke of the circles in his life, remembering being sworn in as a Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputy in 1986 at age 19, fresh out of Tioga High School. Lampert has gone on to serve with the Alexandria Police Department, leaving to get his law degree and returning to serve as chief of police for six years, and also as a prosecutor and executive director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association.

Those various circles have merged into one as he's gotten older, he said, and today there is the one circle that is guided by his faith. Lampert said he strives every day to be intentional about that.

While acknowledging it's a cliché, he said it's true that he stands "on the shoulders of giants who have gone before me." He said he's been "floating on the prayers of righteous people and sinners the entire time," thanking them for that and asking them to continue.

"I stand here with the highest degree of confidence, knowing that I have been preparing my entire life for this moment, to serve you, to serve our community, to serve our state, serve my God in a way that is just and righteous."

He said citizens, no matter their station in life or the case, deserve fairness and competence when they come to court. He said "good old-fashioned common sense" needs to be applied, too.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Lampert: Ready to serve as Rapides judge after preparing entire life