Salt Lake City police crack down on distracted driving

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After approximately 3,300 people were killed and nearly 290,000 people were injured in distracted driving-related crashes in the U.S. in 2022, the Salt Lake City Police Department is cracking down on safe driving practices.

And, since April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, SLCPD reminds communities to be safe and responsible on roadways.

It is “critical” for drivers to eliminate all distractions when operating a motor vehicle on Salt Lake City’s 700 centerline miles of roads and 8,500 intersections, the police department said.

SLCPD defines distracted driving as “any activity that takes a driver’s attention away from the road.”

These activities include, but are not limited to:

Using a phone for any means (talk, text, directions)

Consuming foods and beverages

Grooming

Adjusting radios and other electronic devices

Additionally, SLCPD reminds community members of the following safe driving practices:

Do not use your phone until you reach your final destination

If you cannot wait to make a call or text, pull over in a safe and legal place

Set up GPS devices before leaving

Be aware of your surroundings

The police department said those who witness distracted or reckless driving should call 801-799-3000 and be prepared to provide information such as vehicle description, driver description, and last known direction of travel.

