Salisbury gets two new restaurants, Smoker's BBQ reopens in west OC | What's Going There

Spring has sprung. As the sun shines, flowers bloom and bees buzz, so too does business continue to boom on the Eastern Shore.

Check out what's new and coming soon to the Delmarva Peninsula.

Salisbury

Dover Street Grill

1515 N Salisbury Blvd.

Dover Street Grill at 1515 N Salisbury Blvd Friday, April 5, 2024, in Salisbury, Maryland.

Dover Street Grill is now open for business at 1515 North Salisbury Blvd, in Salisbury, the former home of Tastee Freez. The fast food joint is serving up burgers, subs, cheesesteaks, pizza, chicken tenders and more from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, according to its website.

"We ask that you please be patient with us while we are trying to perfect the food quality and service for you. We value your feedback, so thank you. We appreciate your business and your support. Thank you again to all. God is good!" said Dover Street Grill in a March 24 Facebook post.

WHAT'S GOING THERE: Route 66 Diner opens in Ocean City, burger joint coming to Salisbury mall

Bury Diner

1217 Mt Hermon Road

Bury Diner at 1217 Mt Hermon Rd Friday, April 5, 2024, in Salisbury, Maryland.

New to the Salisbury business scene is Bury Diner, now open for business at 1217 Mount Hermon Road. Bury Diner offers patrons an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Saturdays and Sundays.

The diner is also serving up club sandwiches, hoagies, wraps, melts, burgers, pasta, seafood, salads, desserts and much more. The full menu can be viewed on Bury Diner's official website.

Loretta Leatherbury, manager of Bury Diner, and Matt Kopal, owner, at 1217 Mt Hermon Rd Friday, April 5, 2024, in Salisbury, Maryland.

CRAFT BEER EVENT: Hops on the River: All to know about downtown Salisbury's 4th big craft beer-tasting event

Ocean Pines

Casita Linda

11021 Nicholas Ln #3

Mother, Rosa Barragán, and Sisters, Cynthia Barragán, Manager, and Linda Barragán, Owner, will open Casita Linda, a Mexican bakery and breakfast cafe, on Thursday, April 25.

Authentic Mexican restaurant and bakery Casita Linda has announced its grand plan to reopen this spring at 11021 Nicholas Lane #3 in Ocean Pines. The restaurant closed the doors of its former location at 218 Baltimore Ave. in Ocean City on Oct. 1, 2023.

Casita Linda, which opened in Ocean City in May 2019, shared it couldn't live through another season without its café con pan.

"We have relocated from Ocean City (just seven miles out) to the Ocean Pines community. More details and an opening date coming soon!" Casita Linda said in a March 31 Instagram post. A grand reopening date and hours of operation have yet to be announced.

BERLIN BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: 2nd Wave Coffee owner is making small-business dream come true in Berlin. Meet her here.

Ocean City

Smoker's BBQ Pit

9711 Stephen Decatur Highway

Popular West Ocean City eatery Smoker's BBQ Pit has reopened at 9711 Stephen Decatur Highway after closing indefinitely on June 27, 2023, due to a massive fire caused by a lightning strike.

The fire, which destroyed the interior of the building and a part of the side, led Smoker's BBQ Pit to rebuild. Since then, the eatery has installed a new computer system, shelving, kitchen equipment, dry wall and flooring.

"Thank you for an amazing first day to our reopening weekend shenanigans! It's so good to be back!" said Smoker's BBQ Pit, which officially reopened on March 15, in a Facebook post.

According to its Facebook page, Smoker's BBQ Pit is now open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and closed Tuesdays.

BUSINESS NEWS: Ocean City to lose beloved Roses, but gain 2nd Cheese Wheel Pasta | What's Going There

Yogavibez

12417 Ocean Gateway, Suite 9

Local yoga studio Yogavibez has relocated from its former Ocean City location to 12417 Ocean Gateway, Suite 9. In addition to its newest studio, Yogavibez is also located at 38016 Fenwick Shoals Blvd. in Selbyville.

"We are so excited to announce that all Ocean City classes will be held in our new location moving forward! Thank you to everyone for your support during this transition," said Yogavibez in a March 23 Instagram post.

LOCAL BUSINESS: West Ocean City opens new Taphouse, Salisbury loses 3 businesses | What's Going There

Lewes

Henlopen Bait and Tackle

18334 Coastal Highway

Henlopen Bait and Tackle opened a brand-new location on April 1 at 18334 Coastal Highway in Lewes. The bait and tackle shop's original Lewes location will remain open, and can be found at 1622 Savannah Road.

Henlopen Bait and Tackle offers patrons quality equipment for any outdoor adventure. Some of the shop's featured brands include Daiwa, 13Fishing, Beyond Braid, Suffix, Xcite Baits, WaterLand, Lightning Kayaks and more.

2024 FISHING TOURNAMENTS: Fishing tournaments will abound in Ocean City, Chincoteague and more. Your summer guide.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: 2 new Salisbury restaurants, Smoker's BBQ reopens | What's Going There