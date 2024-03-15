Hops on the River: All to know about downtown Salisbury's 4th big craft beer-tasting event

Salisbury's favorite craft beer-tasting event is back and better than ever for its fourth year.

Here's everything you need to know about Hops on the River — the local, beer-centered festival.

Where is Hops on the River being held?

Hops on the River will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in the area between Unity Square and Riverwalk Games Park in Downtown Salisbury.

Regular General Admission attendees may stop by for unlimited craft beer samples from local breweries from 2-5 p.m. VIP attendees are welcome from 1-5 p.m.

Regular General Admission attendees may stop by for unlimited craft beer samples from local breweries from 2-5 p.m. VIP attendees are welcome from 1-5 p.m.

What activities are in store for Hops on the River?

Salisbury's Hops on the River includes unlimited tastings of more than 30 craft beers, plus live music by Bravenoise and games along the Wicomico River. Tasting glasses are sponsored by The Brick Room.

Attendees can also purchase food from food trucks and browse handmade goods from craft vendors that will be on-site.

New this year is the King of Wings competition, sponsored by Mountaire Farms, in which people can sample 10 wings from participating restaurants and vote for their favorite to be this year's King of Wings.

How much do Hops on the River tickets cost?

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online. All tickets are non-refundable.

Early Bird General Admission tickets are $35 through Friday, April 5, at 11:59 p.m. The ticket price will jump to $45 afterward. VIP tickets are $55 and limited. They will be sold through Saturday, March 31, if they do not sell out before then. King of Wings tickets are available as an add-on for $15.

The General Admission Package includes one admission ticket to Hops on the River, one Hops on the River exclusive tasting glass and the opportunity to add on a King of Wings ticket.

The VIP Package includes one admission ticket to Hops on the River, one Hops on the River exclusive tasting glass, one Hops on the River T-shirt, one-hour early access to the event (beginning at 1 p.m.), and the opportunity to add on a King of Wings ticket.

There are no designated driver tickets available for purchase. However, non-drinkers ages 21 and older can attend at no charge and not taste any alcohol. All attendees must be 21 or older. No vertical IDs will be accepted.

What is the weather forecast?

The weather forecast will be updated as Hops on the River draws near.

The event is weather-permitting. The rain date is Sunday, April 14.

If you go:

WHAT: Hops on the River

WHERE: In the area between Unity Square and Riverwalk Games Park in downtown Salisbury.

WHEN: Saturday, April 13, 2024; 2-5 p.m. for GA and 1-5 p.m. for VIP

COST: GA: $35 through Friday, April 5, $45 afterward; VIP: $55

INFO: https://salisbury.md/hops

