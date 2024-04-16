Salem-Keizer Recycling & Transfer Station reopens early after maintenance shutdown

Greg Buck, a recycling technician, unloads a television that was dropped off for electronic recycling at the Salem-Keizer Recycling & Transfer Station, in this file photo.

The Salem-Keizer Recycling & Transfer Station has reopened after two weeks of maintenance work.

The station at 3250 Deer Park Drive in east Salem closed April 1 for maintenance at the facility.

It was expected to be closed through April 22 but reopened early on Monday.

The recycling and transfer station is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week except for holidays.

The site, owned and operated by Marion County, accepts garbage, yard debris, recycling and paint.

