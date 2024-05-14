Safe driving program for teens planned in Lima

May 14—LIMA — Free, hands-on training sessions will be available this summer throughout Ohio for teen drivers to practice crash avoidance techniques and gain the experience necessary to become safer drivers.

Newly licensed drivers or teens with a valid temporary permit are invited to participate in one of the free sessions. One such event will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 and Thursday, Aug. 8 at Lima Senior High School, 1 Spartan Way, Lima.

Parents can register their teens online via bit.ly/4bDG4va.