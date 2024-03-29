Safe Children Coalition’s Youth Shelter campaign receives $500,000 challenge gift

Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Venice, was joined by close to 200 priests, deacons and more than 1,000 faithful for the annual Chrism Mass on March 26 at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. The Chrism Mass during Holy Week is one of the most important liturgies of the Catholic Church year. It is also the largest annual gathering of clergy and faithful in the diocese. Celebrating 50th anniversary milestones were Rev. Richard Bondi, Rev. James Drew, Rev. Brian Manning, Rev. Mark Svarczkopf and Deacon Michael Leahy.

New Youth Shelter campaign gains $500,000 challenge gift

The Safe Children Coalition’s Youth Shelter capital campaign recently received a $500,000 Gift Match Challenge from philanthropists Bob and Joan Geyer in partnership with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

The Youth Shelter is the only facility designated for homeless teens for Sarasota and Desoto counties and also serves youth from Manatee County. Currently, the shelter is at a smaller, temporary location until the new facility is built. The Youth Shelter "will be a place of dignity and healing. With the new design, SCC will be able to more effectively serve additional youths and their families,” the Geyers said in a statement.

The Youth Shelter campaign has raised over 60% of the expected cost of the facility. For more about the Safe Children Coalition or the Youth Shelter Challenge, contact Jacqueline House at jhouse@sccfl.org; call 941-371-4799, ext. 1127; or visit sccyouthshelter.org.

$20,000 robotics scholarship to support STEM education

Applications are available for Florida Power & Light's $20,000 Robotics Scholarship designed to cultivate future leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The scholarship will support the recipient in pursuing higher education in a STEM-related field at an accredited college or university.

The FPL Robotics Scholarship is open to all public and private high school students across FPL’s service area who have two or more years in a FIRST Tech Challenge or FIRST Robotics Competition. "Robotics presents an incredible platform for students to develop critical-thinking, problem-solving and teamwork skills, all of which are essential in today's rapidly evolving world," said Sarah Marmion, FPL senior manager.

Students can submit applications through learnmore.scholarsapply.org/nextera or at FPL.com/Education (under STEM Grants and Scholarship). The application period is open through May 15.

First 1,000 Days Suncoast names committee co-chairs

Parent adviser Tonika Conaway and Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation senior vice president Kelly Romanoff have been selected co-chairs of the steering committee for the First 1,000 Days Suncoast initiative.

Barancik Foundation senior vice president Kelly Romanoff, left, and parent adviser Tonika Conaway have been selected steering committee co-chairs for First 1,000 Days Suncoast.

First 1,000 Days Suncoast is a network of nonprofits and health care providers that builds community partnerships and coordinates free and affordable services for families during pregnancy and the first three years after birth.

With the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System as the backbone organization of the initiative, First 1,000 Days connects families with resources during pregnancy and throughout a child’s first 1,000 days when critical development occurs. A key component is helping parents to be their child’s first and best teacher as well as leaders in their communities.

A mother of two, Conaway was raised in Sarasota, attended Roy McBean Boys & Girls Club in her youth, and graduated from Booker High School. She is in the process of becoming a caseworker with a mental health and addiction treatment provider. Romanoff is senior vice president for strategy and evaluation at Baranick Foundation and was the foundation’s point person in researching, developing, and launching First 1,000 Days locally in 2018. To learn more, visit first1000dayssuncoast.org.

Sarasota senior community receives $1M anonymous gift

Aviva Senior Living, a not-for-profit senior rental community in Sarasota, recently received a $1 million gift from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous. The donation will spearhead capital upgrades across the Aviva campus.

Adam Talaat, Aviva’s director of building and environmental services, worked with the donor to assist in identifying priorities for improvements. Initial projects include exterior painting of the Kobernick House; a new roof for the Anchin Pavilion; and replacement of the pavilion's elevator.

“We are deeply grateful for this remarkable act of kindness,” said Jay Solomon, president of Aviva. “This contribution will help ensure that our residents continue to thrive in a comfortable, vibrant and safe environment.”

Around and about

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present its spring fundraiser, April Fools Fête, on April 1 at 6 p.m. in the ballroom at Michael’s On East (1212 East Ave. S., Sarasota). This year’s event features a “Calypso Carnival” theme with music by favorite WBTT artists and a special presentation by the Stage of Discovery students led by longtime WBTT artist Michael Mendez – all accompanied by WBTT’s band. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit WBTT education programs. Info/tickets: westcoastblacktheatre.org.

· Mote Marine Laboratory will host the 38th annual Run for Turtles along Siesta Key Beach on April 6. The event features a 5k and Fun Run to help raise funds for the Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program. Race registration includes a T-shirt, food station access, and kids activities. Spectators are welcome. (runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/SiestaKey/RunfortheTurtles)

· Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte, will host an Easter Egg Hunt for children up to age 12 on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include games, a bounce house, crafts, and free food. (GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; 941-697-1747)

· Piano Friends, featuring international virtuoso concert pianist Eleonora Lvov, will perform on Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. at Clasico Italian Chophouse, 1341 Main St., Sarasota. The event features all-levels pianists playing their favorite pieces, each no longer than 5 minutes. (axhandle@comcast.net)

Submissions by Karen Schwarz, Sharon Kunkel, Adriana Yurizza, Greg Luberecki, Meredith Dropkin, Maddy Kraftchick, Dana Hanson, Debye Bernard.

