‘Saddened’ by art course cut, Lexington restaurant offers students free food, display space

A Lexington restaurant is weighing in on the controversy involving Cassidy Elementary council’s decision to eliminate standalone art classes, offering students one free meal and a display space if they bring in art work.

The school’s decision-making council recently decided to cut art courses as part of staffing and budget decisions, and Fayette Superintendent Demetrus Liggins upheld the appeal. Parents on Monday appealed to the school board, whose members are postponing a vote until they can get more information.

Bourbon n’ Toulouse co-owner Kevin Heathcoat on Wednesday told the Herald-Leader about the restaurant’s initiative, which came a day after the newspaper reported on the Cassidy parents appeal to the school board.

Heathcoat said additionally, he would be announcing a fund-raising effort for a planned PTA program to supplement art instruction. The Euclid Avenue restaurant is in Cassidy’s neighborhood.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, restaurant officials said for 20 years Bourbon ‘n Toulouse “has been huge supporters of the arts, all the way back to our first group of misfit employees who were almost all UK art majors.”

“We are truly saddened by the news that Cassidy Elementary has made the decision to cut Art from their curriculum,” said the post. “Because of our strong beliefs, we’re going to offer up our walls to Cassidy Elementary students to bring in one piece of their amazing art work, and we will display it in the restaurant through the end of the school year. We will thank each artist for their submission with a free meal.”

Artwork can be dropped off between now and May 4, and the restaurant is providing one free meal per student.

Heathcoat said Wednesday the effort was the idea of his wife and co-owner, Cameron Heathcoat.

“Cameron and I come from a family of teachers,” he said. “I actually used to be an elementary teacher myself. This hits very, very close to home for us.”

He said they are supporters of elementary schools and believe it’s important to have the arts and other special courses in the classroom. They are concerned about reported course eliminations at other Fayette schools.

Heathcoat said Cassidy PTA officials told them with the loss of classroom art instruction, they are going to raise money to supplement the schools’ art program. He said he would be announcing soon a restaurant fundraising campaign.

In response Wednesday, Fayette County Public Schools spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith said the district “appreciates and values the support of all community members but will not be offering further comment.”