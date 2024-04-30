Sacramento temperatures are about to drop. Will we have another cold and rainy weekend?

Enjoy the warm, sunny spring weather while it lasts, Sacramento.

The capital city is about see another dramatic dip in temperature, according to Nathan Rick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

“We’re looking at pretty pleasant morning weather” with temperatures reaching the low 80s on Thursday and Friday, Rick said, before a storm system drops down from the north.

After that, he said, “We’re looking at some chances for some showers in Sacramento.”

“We’re in for an exciting weekend,” Rick said with a chuckle.

Wind advisory issued for Sacramento Valley

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Sacramento Valley, including the cities of Chico, Red Bluff, Oroville, Sacramento, Marysville and Redding.

It will be in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the advisory said. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Warm, dry and breezy conditions will persist across interior #NorCal this week before cool and unsettled weather returns over the weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ewCyISMnio — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 30, 2024

What’s in the forecast for Sacramento?

“Warm, dry and breezy conditions will persist across interior (Northern California) this week before cool and unsettled weather returns over the weekend,” the weather service said Tuesday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Sacramento, the temperature is expected to drop 15 degrees between Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast.

Here’s what’s in store, according to the forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high temperature near 77 degrees and an overnight low temperature around 52 degrees. Wind gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and clear with a high near 78 and an overnight low around 54. Wind gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 82 and a low around 54. Wind gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Sunny during the day with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 55.

Saturday: Partly sunny during the day with a high near 67 and a chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m. There’s also a chance of rain before 11 p.m. and a slight chance of showers after that, with a low around 47.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69 and a low around 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 73.

Cloudy skies roll over State Capitol Park World Peace Rose Garden on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

How long will the rain last?

“There’s a little bit of uncertainty” heading into next week, Rick said.

Noting that the overall long-range trend indicates “semi-unsettled” weather, the meteorologist said there’s a slight chance for showers throughout next week.

“It certainly looks like the cooler weather will stick around,” he said.

Although the Sacramento area could still get “a couple stragglers” next month in terms of storm activity, the weather should be dry and warm by mid-May, Rick said.