Sacramento police investigating early morning shooting death of 18-year-old found in South Natomas

A man died Sunday morning in the Gateway West section of Sacramento’s South Natomas neighborhood after he was shot.

Around 1 a.m., officers arrived at the 3100 block of Buchman Street after reports of a shooting and found an 18-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound, said Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel.

Officers were investigating the case as a homicide, Tapley said, but no other information was provided.

The man’s identity is expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

The department wants any witnesses or people with information about the killing to contact its dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 (HELP).